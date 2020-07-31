STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm, ONCO) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed as a result of shares being registered due to the directed share issue which was carried out in May 2020 and due to the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program.

Through the registered shares after the share issue and the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program, the number of outstanding shares and votes has increased by 6,271,000 from 61,499,683 to 67,770,683. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 696,778 from SEK 6,833,298 to SEK 7,530,076.

For further information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 70 853 72 92

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on July 31, 2020 at 15.30 (CEST).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study Oncopeptides has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

