The "Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, Security Type, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The railway cybersecurity market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,358.1 million in 2019 to US$ 4,400.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. Some of these attack types include advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, and other advanced malwares. In addition to the complexity, the frequency of these attacks has also increased multifold in the past few years due to rising number of endpoints. Owing to these factors, the companies across various industries are facing challenges related to cybersecurity and data protection. Therefore, the demand for cybersecurity solutions and services is growing at an impressive pace and it is anticipated to rise further with growing complexity of cyber threats. Therefore, increasing number of cyberattacks is fueling the growth of cybersecurity solutions, which is supporting the growth of railway cybersecurity market.

COVID-19 impact on region's economy is also expected to affect the growth of railway cybersecurity market in coming few quarters. However, the situation is gradually improving in many countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, and France and the number of cases and deaths have decreased a lot due to the success of effective and timely lockdown decisions of these countries.

The overall Europe railway cybersecurity market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the railway cybersecurity market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe railway cybersecurity market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe railway cybersecurity market are Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Selectron Systems AG, Siemens AG, and Thales Group are among a few players operating in the Europe railway cybersecurity market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe railway cybersecurity market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe railway cybersecurity market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Railway Cyber Security Market By Component

1.3.2 Railway Cyber Security Market By Type

1.3.3 Railway Cyber Security Market By Security Type

1.3.4 Railway Cyber Security Market By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Railway Cyber Security Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Digitalization Across the Railway Industry

5.1.2 Growing Cybersecurity Concerns and Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Concerns of Government Regarding Cybersecurity

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Railway Cyber Security Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Overview

6.2 Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Analysis By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Railway Cyber Security Market, by Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Solution

7.4 Services

8. Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Analysis By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Railway Cyber Security Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Infrastructural

8.4 On-Board

9. Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Analysis By Security Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Railway Cyber Security Market, By Security Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Network Security

9.4 Application Security

9.5 Data Protection

9.6 End Point Security

9.7 Other Security Types

10. Europe Railway Cyber Security Market Country Analysis

10.1 Europe Country Analysis

10.1.1 Europe: Railway Cyber Security Market, By Country

10.1.1.1 Germany: Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.2 France: Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3 Italy: Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.4 UK: Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.5 Russia: Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.6 Rest of Europe: Railway Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Railway Cyber Security Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Europe

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles

13.1 CAPGEMINI SE

13.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.3 Collins Aerospace

13.4 Hitachi, Ltd.

13.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.6 IBM Corporation

13.7 Nokia Corporation

13.8 Selectron Systems AG

13.9 Siemens AG

13.10 Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwqt0k

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005331/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900