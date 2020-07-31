Formpipe completes acquisition of the British software company EFS

Formpipe has today completed the previously announced acquisition of EFS Technology Ltd. (EFS). The transaction was announced in a press release on July 6, 2020.

The purchase price for 100 % of the shares was paid in cash and amounted to 6 million British pounds (GBP). The acquisition has been financed through a combination of own cash and loans.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and USA: The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

