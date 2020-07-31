Anzeige
Formpipe completes acquisition of the British software company EFS

Formpipe has today completed the previously announced acquisition of EFS Technology Ltd. (EFS). The transaction was announced in a press release on July 6, 2020.

The purchase price for 100 % of the shares was paid in cash and amounted to 6 million British pounds (GBP). The acquisition has been financed through a combination of own cash and loans.

For additional information, contact:
Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and USA: The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.formpipe.com/en/






