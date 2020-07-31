Regulatory News:

Annual General Meeting held in closed session at 6pm CEST on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Preparatory documents for the General Meeting are available on the Company's investor website: https://invest.medincell.com/general_meeting

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) (FR0004065605 MEDCL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas announces the procedure for participating in the Combined General Meeting which will be held in closed session at 6pm CEST on Thursday, September 10, 2020, as well as the availability of the preparatory documents.

In compliance with recent French legislation1 and per the recommendations of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), the Combined General Meeting will take place in a closed session, without any shareholders being present in person.

Please note that the AMF strongly encourages shareholders to vote, as such right is a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder, by means of distance voting, with all votes to be cast ahead of the General Meeting.

Voting procedures

For your vote to count:

For holders of registered shares : registered shareholders must return their completed and signed postal voting form or proxy form, using the T envelope provided with the notice of meeting, to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux.

: registered shareholders must return their completed and signed postal voting form or proxy form, using the T envelope provided with the notice of meeting, to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux. For holders of bearer shares:holders of bearer shares must return their single postal voting form or proxy form, completed and signed, to the authorized financial intermediary who manages their securities account. The financial intermediary will prove that they are shareholders and will return the form to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux.

These documents must be received by September 7, 2020

In the event that a proxy is given to a natural or legal person, the proxy holder shall send its voting instruction by e-mail to the following address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com. The deadline for receipt is September 6, 2020.

The Company also offers its shareholders the possibility to vote and appoint or revoke a proxy on the Internet prior to the General Meeting, on a dedicated secure site.

The Votaccess service will be open from Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00 am to Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm, Paris time.

Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the General Meeting (i.e. Wednesday, September 9, 2020) at 3:00 pm, Paris time.

General Meeting to be held in closed session without any shareholders being present in person

For written questions, because it will not be possible for shareholders to ask questions during the General Meeting, MedinCell recommends that they should send in written questions to the registered office by registered letter with return receipt requested to the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by email to legal@medincell.com no later than by the fourth business day prior to the General Meeting (i.e. by September 4, 2020). Given the exceptional circumstances, the Company is asking shareholders to email in their questions, wherever possible, attaching a certificate proving that they own shares in MedinCell.

Availability of the documents for the General Meeting

The notice of meeting including the agenda and the resolutions, together with the principal details for attending and voting at the Combined General Meeting was published in the French Bulletin of Legal Announcements no. 92 on July 31, 2020.

Shareholders have access to the preparatory and information documents for the General Meeting as provided for by law and the regulations. They may also be viewed on the Company website at: https://invest.medincell.com/general_meeting

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

1 Law of 23 March 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and decree dated 25 March 2020

