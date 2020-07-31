Changes to the Board of Directors

Evolution of the organization and leadership appointment

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960) announces today changes to its board of directors and management structure, a new step in the implementation of its strategic roadmap announced in March 2020.

Board of Directors

As Voluntis continues to simplify its organization in line with its strategic roadmap, the Board of Directors has approved a reduction in its size. In conjunction with this evolution, Roberta Herman and Nicolas Cartier have resigned as members of the Board of Directors due to each of them taking on new leadership roles: Dr Herman as President and CEO of Joslin Diabetes Center and Mr. Cartier as COO of Merieux NutriSciences. This revised Board structure, with six directors of which two are independent, became effective July 30, 2020.

"On behalf of my fellow directors, the company's management team, and shareholders, I'd like to thank Roberta and Nicolas for the significant contributions they made during their years of service on the Voluntis Board," said Eric Elliott, Voluntis' Chairman. "While we will miss the benefit of their contribution, moving forward, a reduced size of our Board is consistent with our decision to adopt a leaner company governance."

Organization and leadership team

In parallel, the Company organization has been simplified to sustain competitiveness and promote innovation and talents, whilst assuring continuity in the Company's skills, culture and values.

The Executive Committee and the Global Management Committee are now merged into a single Management Committee, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Leurent. All commercial activities are now regrouped under a single unit, headed by Romain Marmot, appointed Chief Business Officer.

As a result of the organizational changes, the Chief Operations Officer role has been removed and Alexandre Capet, former COO in Europe, is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Voluntis registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-013 on April 26, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

