Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNDR ISIN: FR0010263202 Ticker-Symbol: G5I 
Frankfurt
31.07.20
08:04 Uhr
68,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,72 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
31.07.2020 | 18:12
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAREF: 2020 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

2020 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
In the context of a global health crisis the strategy adopted has shown its resilience

A portfolio of assets under management reaching €2.3 Bn (+7%)

  • €197[1] Mn of owned assets (+3% on a like-for-like basis compared to December 31,2019);
  • €2,143 Mn managed on behalf of third parties mainly through SCPI[2] and OPCI[3] (+8% compared to December 31, 2019).

Healthy financial indicators

  • EPRA Net recurring results increased by 9% reaching €3.65 per share (€3.35 as at June 30,2019);
  • EPRA NAV Net Tangible Asset (NTA) increased by 15% over 1 year reaching €128.2 per share (€111.1 as at June 30, 2019);
  • Leverage (LTV) remains low at 26% vs. 28% as at December 31,2019.
  • Substantial liquidity of approximatively €40 Mn (including an undrawn committed credit line)

"The period we are living through is without precedent and a challenge to the resilience of the Group strategy. Thanks to the in-depth transformation in the past years, the acceleration of digitalization and the continuous efforts from the teams, the operational activities haven't been interrupted and have enabled us to continue creating value for our shareholders and clients. Despite a slowdown in the fundraising for SCPI funds, the model based on the 3 pillars (directly owned assets through PAREF, management for institutional and retail investors with PAREF Investment Management and PAREF Gestion) confirms its resilience, translating into solid financial results for the first half of 2020. With a robust balance sheet, sufficient liquidity, adapted tools and competent teams, we continue to invest in directly owned assets, strengthen both existing and newly created SCPI funds and develop management for institutional third parties."

Antoine Onfray - Deputy CEO

"Our business transformation around the three pillars aims to provide stability during period of serious stress. The model was tested in the 2nd quarter of 2020 with robust financial results delivered for the first semester. This builds on the momentum of new IT systems, demonstrating the ongoing operational resilience of our platform via remote working. We remain focused on supporting our employees, communities, and clients, while proactively managing our assets and our development in Europe."

Antoine Castro - CEO

The management board of PAREF, during the board meeting held on July 31, 2020, approved the closing of the half-year accounts as at June 30, 2020.
I - Real-estate activity (PAREF SA)

PAREF has continued its strategy of active management of its portfolio during the first semester of 2020 and notably has:

  • Signed a new lease on the Gaïa office asset in February 2020 over a total area of 1,751 sqm with 9-year firm period. The occupancy rate of this asset increases to approximately 64%;
  • Finalized the disposal of 4 assets, owned by PAREF located in Meythet, Saint-Etienne, Thyez and Trappes, for the total net disposal price of almost €5 Mn, in line with the latest valuation. The Group continues its strategy on owned portfolio by repositioning it on larger assets and mainly in the Grand Paris region.

Financial occupancy rate increases at 87.5% vs 86.3% as at December 31,2019[4].

The weighted average unexpired lease term of owned asset portfolio stands at 4.6 years at the end of June 2020. The expiry schedule of rents of owned assets is as follows:

PAREF Group portfolio valuation of owned assets stands at €184 Mn as at June 30, 2020, +2.36% on a like-for-like basis vs. December 31, 2019.

Key indicators on owned assets[5]20192020
Number of assets1612
Lettable area (in operation)111,074 sqm100,143 sqm
Valuation €185 Mn €184 Mn

Geographical breakdown
of owned assets for its own account		%
Paris6%
Grand Paris81%
Regions13%

In total, the net rental income of PAREF's owned assets stands at €4.4 Mn in H1-2020, considerably increasing compared to the same period in 2019 (+42%). This increase is explained by the acquisition of 6 floors in Franklin Tower offset by disposal of assets in 2019 and during H1 2020. The average gross initial yield on these assets stands at 6.7% (excluding Gaïa office).

H1-2020 rental income on owned assets (in k€)H1-2019H1-2020Evolution in %
Gross rental income3,3534,54836%
Rental expenses re-invoiced2,1912,64221%
Rental expenses-2,518-2,80812%
Non-recoverable rental expenses---
Other income661-98%
Total net rental income3,0924,38242%

II - Management activity on behalf of third parties (PAREF Gestion)

  • Subscription and portfolio under management

The group has recorded total gross subscription of €86 Mn during the first half of 2020 from retail investors, representing 40% drop compared to the same period in 2019 (€144 Mn in H1 2019).This result is mainly explained by the impact of COVID-19 which has significantly slowed down the rhythm of retail investors to invest in SCPI products and a transaction in 2019 to acquire a portfolio of nearly €100 Mn for Novapierre 1, resulting in €40 Mn exceptional gross subscription.

PAREF Gestion has successfully completed more than €120 Mn in investments for all the SCPI funds under management, including €54 Mn for Novapierre Allemagne 2 following the launch of the fund last September, €44 Mn for Novapierre Allemagne for the acquisition of a retail portfolio, €17 Mn for Interpierre France and €7 Mn for Capiforce.

As at June 30, 2020, PAREF Gestion manages €1,758 Mn of assets on behalf of third parties, increasing by 9% compared to end 2019 (€1,611 Mn as at December 31, 2019).

Breakdown of the funds managed by PAREF Gestion as at June 30, 2020:

TypeFundsStrategyAssets under Management
(€ Mn)
Dec 31, 2019		Assets under Management
(€ Mn)
Jun 30, 2020		Evolution in %
SCPINovapierre Allemagne (OF)Retail (Germany)54360411%
Novapierre Résidentiel (OF)Residential (Paris)2862953%
Novapierre 1 (OF)Retail (Greather Paris)2542540%
Interpierre France (OF)Office/Logistic15417615%
Novapierre Allemagne 2 (OF)Retail (Germany)7011868%
Capiforce Pierre (CF)Diversified62689%
Atlantique Pierre 1 (CF)Diversified5756-1%
Cifocoma 2 (CF)Retail25252%
Cifocoma 1 (CF)Retail25250%
Novapierre Italie (OF)Retail (Italy)3326%
Sub-total SCPI 1,4771,62410%
OPCIVivapierre (OF) 92920%
Sub-total OPCI 92920%
Other 42430%
Total 1 6111,6111,7589%

OF: Open-ended funds
CF: Close-ended funds

Breakdown of the H1-2020 gross subscription:

TypeFundsGross subscription
in H1-2019
(€ Mn)		Gross subscription
in H1-2020
(€ Mn)		Evolution in %
SCPINovapierre Allemagne772-97%
Novapierre Allemagne 2-56n.a
Novapierre Italie-1n.a
Novapierre 1401-99%
Interpierre France2314-39%
Novapierre Résidentiel413225%
Total 14486-40%
  • Commissions

Management commissions are stable at €4.6 Mn in H1-2020, explained by the growing asset under management on behalf of third parties and revenue from PAREF Investment Management Italy platform, acquired in Q3 2019. This effect is offset by a drop in commissions on disposals and investments (-€0.4 Mn), the impact of the uncollected rents in the context of the Covid-19 (-€0.3 Mn) and the end of the OPCI 54 Boétie and the OPPCI de murs d'hôtels (-€0.2 Mn).

Gross subscription commissions achieved €8.4 Mn in H1-2020 decreasing compared to the same period in 2019 mainly explained by the impact of the Covid-19 which has significantly slowed down the rhythm of retail investors to invest in SCPI products.

Retro-commissions amounted to €6.8 Mn, of which retro-commissions paid to subscription distributors reduced in line with the slowdown in subscriptions, offset by fees paid to service providers in Germany due to nearly €100 Mn investments for Novapierre Allemagne and Novapierre Allemagne 2.

Commissions (in €k)H1-2019H1-2020Evolution in %
Management commissions4,6224,6170%
Subscription commissions13,0658,401-36%
Retro-commissions-9,852- 6,773-31%
Net commissions7,8366,245-20%

III - 2010 H1 Results

Consolidated P&L

Detailed consolidated P&L (in €k)H1-2019H1-2020Evolution in %
Gross rental income3,3534,54836%
Reinvoiced rental expenses, taxes and insurance2,1912,64221%
Rental expenses, taxes and insurance-2,518-2 80812%
Non-recoverable rental expenses---
Other income661-98%
Net rental income3,0924,38242%
Revenues on commissions17,68813,018-26%
-of which management commissions4,6224,6170%
-of which subscription commissions13,0658,401-36%
Retro-commissions-9,852-6,773-31%
Net revenues on commissions7,8366,245-20%
General expenses-5,119-4,829-6%
Depreciation and amortization-278-235-15%
Current operating result5,5315,5641%
Variation of fair value on investment properties1,6131,496-7%
Result on disposals of investment properties1,881-18n.a
Operating result9,0257,042-22%
Financial products3728-25%
Financial expenses-1,281-864-33%
Net financial expenses-1,244-836-33%
Other expenses and incomes on financial assets171132-29%
Fair-value adjustments of financial instruments204--100%
Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method8881,33550%
Result before tax9,0457,673-15%
Income tax-1,166- 480-59%
Net result7,8787,193-9%
Non-controlling interests---
Net result (owners of the parent)7,8787,193-9%
Average number of shares (non-diluted)1,439,9481,454,552
Net result / share (owners of the parent)5.474.95-10%
Average number of shares (diluted)1,445,8761,460,480
Net result / share (owners of the parent diluted)5.454.93-10%

PAREF Group has realized net consolidated results of €7.2 Mn in H1-2020, decreasing by 9% compared to H1-2019, mainly explained by the following:

  • Net rental income stands at €4.4 Mn, increasing thanks to the acquisition of 6 floors in Franklin Tower;
  • Net commissions stand at €6.2 Mn representing a decrease of 20% due to the impact of the Covid-19;
  • Net financial expenses stand at €0.8 Mn in H1-2020 versus €1.2 Mn in H1-2019. This evolution is explained by the full year effect of the refinancing of the Group in February 2019;
  • Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method increase to €1.3 Mn vs. €0.9 Mn, including €0.6 Mn from Vivapierre and €0.7 Mn thanks to the positive revaluation of Gaïa office following new leases signed.

IV - Financial resources

As at June 30, 2020, the gross debt of the Group stands at €70 Mn vs. €78 Mn as at December 31, 2019.

The average cost of drawn debt of the Group stands at 1.7 % as at June 30,2020 decreasing compared to end 2019 (2.2% as at December 31, 2019). This evolution is explained by the full year effect of the refinancing of the Group in February 2019.

The average debt maturity is 3.6 years as at June 30,2020 (vs. 4.4 years end 2019).

The drawn debt is fully covered by hedging instruments, limiting the sensitivity of the Group to interest rates fluctuations.

Financial ratios are solid with loan-to-value (LTV[6]) at 26% and interest coverage ratio (ICR[7]) of 9.5x (versus 28 % and 7.8 x respectively end 2019).

The Group respects the financial covenants on its bank debt, mainly LTV < 50% and ICR > 2.5x.

Debt repayment schedule:

Debt repayment schedule€Mn
20200
20210
20220
20230
2024 and beyond70

The Group has an amount of cash and cash equivalent of €9 Mn as at June 30, 2020, to meet the regulatory requirement of minimum amount to be held by PAREF Gestion and €30 Mn from an undrawn committed credit line.

V - Assets under Management

In k€Dec 31, 2019Jun 30, 2020Evolution in %
PAREF owned assets167,450166,300-1%
PAREF participations[8]29,32230,7355%
Total patrimoine PAREF196,772197,0350%
SCPI
Novapierre Allemagne (OF)543,273603,80811%
Novapierre Résidentiel (OF)285,639294,6513%
Novapierre 1 (OF)254,027254,4670%
Interpierre France (OF)153,559175,91815%
Novapierre Allemagne 2 (OF)70,047117,79868%
Capiforce Pierre (CF)61,87967,6809%
Atlantique Pierre 1 (CF)57,05156,238-1%
Cifocoma 2 (CF)24,80125,1832%
Cifocoma 1 (CF)24,55824,5650%
Novapierre Italie (OF)2,6203,31126%
Sub-total SCPI1,477,4561,623,61810%
OPCI
  • Vivapierre
91,78091,7400%
Sub-total OPPCI91,78091,7400%
Other assets managed on behalf of third parties (1)417,380426,7102%
Total Assets under Management by PAREF Gestion1,986,6162,142,0688%
Retreatments (2)-10,762-11,3906%
TOTAL2,172,6262,327,7147%

(1) Including Foncière Sélection Régions and The Medelan asset

(2) Part of PAREF portfolio is managed through OPPCI (Vivapierre) by PAREF Gestion

PAREF's owned assets stand at €166 Mn (excluding le Gaïa asset), representing a decrease of -1% compared to end 2019, mainly explained by:

  • Disposals of €4.8 Mn (valuation as at December 31, 2019);
  • Capitalized expenses of €2.1 Mn during the first semester of 2020; and
  • Increase in fair value of investment properties of €1.5 Mn.

The like-for-like change in fair value amounted to €3.6 Mn in H1 2020, representing an increase of +2.2% compared to end 2019 (excluding assets consolidated under the equity method)

The average gross initial yield on PAREF's owned assets stands at 6.7% vs. 7.0% at the end of 2019 (excluding Le Gaïa office building).

VI - EPRA Net Asset Value

EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) and EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA) stand at €128.2 per share as at June 30, 2020, increasing by nearly 15% over 1 year and 9% over 6 months (€111.1 per share as at June 30, 2019 and €117.9 per share as at December 31, 2019).

This evolution is mainly explained by 2020 H1 net results, the positive variation of the valuation of PAREF Gestion's management mandates (+73% vs. December 31, 2019) which is from 2020 performed by an external appraiser, partially offset by the dividend payment for 2019 financial year.

EPRA NAV indicators is based on consolidated equity under IFRS rules (including fair value of assets) and financial instruments and debt at fair-value, according to the Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines.

New EPRA NAV metrics at the end of Jun 2020:

June 30, 2020
In k€
EPRA NRV (Net Reinstatement Value)EPRA NTA
(Net Tangible Assets)		EPRA NDV (Net Disposal Value)
IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders137,237137,237 137,237
Include / Exclude :
Hybrid instruments---
Diluted NAV137,237137,237137,237
Include :
Revaluation of investment properties (if IAS 40 cost option is used)---
Revaluation of investment property under construction (IPUC) (if IAS 40 cost option is used)---
Revaluation of other non-current investments (PAREF Gestion)[9]42,52842,52842,528
Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases3---
Revaluation of trading properties4---
Diluted NAV at Fair Value179,765179,765179,765
Exclude :
Differed tax in relation to fair value gains of IP--n.a
Fair value of financial instruments5865865-
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax---
Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheetn.a-n.a
Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheetn.a-n.a
Include :
Fair value of debtn.an.a48
Revaluation of intangible to fair value-n.a-
Real estate transfer tax12,76712,767n.a
NAV193,397193,397179,813
Fully diluted number of shares1,509,1361,509,1361,509,136
NAV per share - 30/06/2020128.2128.2119.1
NAV per share - 31/12/2019117.9117.9108.5
NAV per share - 30/06/2019111.1111.1103.8

As an indication, EPRA NAV of old format is presented as follows:

Dec 31, 2019Jun 30, 2020Evolution in %
NAV per the financial statements132.5137.24%
Fair value of financial instruments0.40.91,1x
Revaluation of intangible and operating assets (PAREF Gestion)[10]24.542.574%
Other--n.a
EPRA NAV (in €M)157.4180.615%
EPRA NAV per share (in €)109.0119.710%
Fair value of financial instruments-0.4-0.91,1x
Fair value of debt-0.3-
Deferred taxes-0.7-1.384%
EPRA NNNAV (in M€)155.9178.515%
EPRA NNNAV per share (in €)108.0118.310%
Deferred taxes0.71.384%
Estimated transfer taxes12.812.8-1%
Going concern NAV (in M€)169.4192.614%
Going concern NAV / per share (in €)117.3127.69%

Table of transition for EPRA NAV from old format to new indicators:

In €EPRA NRVEPRA NTAEPRA NDV
NAV per share (old format)119.7119.7119.7
Transfer taxes8.58.5-
Goodwill - - -
Intangible assets - - -
Fair value of financial instruments and debts - - -0.5
NAV per share128.2128.2119.1

VII - Post-closing events

None

VIII - Other EPRA indicators

  • EPRA Earnings
In k€Jun 30, 2019Jun 30, 2020Evolution in %
Earnings per IFRS income statement7,8787,193-9%
Adjustments
  1. Change in fair-value of investment properties
-1,613- 1,496-7%
  1. Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties and other interests
-1,88118n.a
  1. Profits or losses on disposal of financial assets available for sale
---
  1. Tax on profits or losses on disposals
---
  1. Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment
--
  1. Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated close-out costs
270234-13%
  1. Acquisition costs on share deals and non-controlling joint-venture
---
  1. Deferred tax in respect of the adjustments above
 --
  1. Adjustments (i) to (viii) above in respect of companies consolidated under equity method
170-639n.a
  1. Non-controlling interests in respect of the above
--
EPRA Earnings4,8235,31010%
Average number of shares (diluted)1,439,9481,454,552
EPRA Earnings per share (diluted)€3.35€3.65 €9%
  • EPRA Vacancy rate
In k€Dec 31, 2019Jun 30, 2020Evolution in %
Estimated rental value of vacant space (1)1,4201,121
Estimated rental value of the whole portfolio (1)10,82410,241
EPRA Vacancy Rate13.1%11.0%-2.1 pts
  1. Including the participation in Gaïa office, excluding shares in OPPCI Vivapierre. Excluding Gaïa, EPRA vacancy rate stands at 7.2% as at June 30, 2020 vs. 7.7% as at December 31, 2019.
  • EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) and 'topped-up' NIY
In %Dec 31, 2019Jun 30, 2020Evolution in %
PAREF Net yield6.15%6.46%+0.31pts
Impact of estimated duties and costs-0.4%-0.4%+0.05pts
Impact of changes in scope -0.1%-0.1%+0.05pts
EPRA Net initial yield (1)5.59%6.00%+0.41pts
Excluding lease incentives0.2%0.30%+0.07pts
EPRA "Topped-Up" Net initial yield (2)5.82%6.30%+0.48pts
  1. The EPRA Net Initial Yield rate is defined as the annualized rental income, net of property operation expenses, after deducting rent adjustments, divided by the value of the portfolio, including duties.
  2. The EPRA 'topped-up' Net Initial Yield rate is defined as the annualized rental income, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the value of the portfolio, including taxes.
  • EPRA cost ratios

The ratio below is computed based on PAREF Group owned assets perimeter (including companies consolidated under the equity method).

In k€Jun 30, 2019Jun 30, 2020Evolution in %
Include:
  1. General expenses
-620-599-4%
  1. Costs related to properties
-1000n.a
  1. Net service charge costs/fees
-2,418-2,80816%
  1. Management fees less actual/estimated profit element
---
  1. Other operating income/recharges intended to cover overhead expenses
---
  1. Share of general expenses of companies consolidated under equity method
-354-99-72%
Exclude:
  1. Depreciation and amortization
  1. Ground rent costs
1,3521,4608%
  1. Service charge costs recovered through rents but not separately invoiced
8401,18141%
EPRA Costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A)-1,301-864-34%
  1. Less: Direct vacancy costs (unrecoverable rent costs)
408280-31%
EPRA Costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B)-893-584-35%
  1. Gross Rental Income less ground rent costs
4,7046,00828%
  1. Less: service charge costs included in Gross Rental Income
-1,352-1,4608%
  1. Add: share of Gross Rental Income less ground rent costs of companies consolidated under equity method
9761,16319%
Gross Rental Income4,3285,71132%
EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C)30.1%15.1%-15pts
EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C)20.6%10.2%-10pts
  • Capital expenditure
En K€Dec 31, 2018Dec 31, 2019
Acquisition--
Development (1)931,408
Portfolio on a like-for-like basis (2)540697
Other (3)820-
Total1,3972,104
  1. In 2019, including investment related to "The Go" project of the asset located in Levallois-Perret
  2. In 2018, including mainly investment on resort complex in Dax
  3. Including eviction indemnities, rent adjustments and capitalized financial costs relating to "The Go" project
Balance Sheet - Assets (in €k)Dec 31, 2019Jun 30, 2020
Non-current assets
Investment properties162,950167,243
Intangible assets339556
Other property, plant and equipment2,6122,337
Financial assets10,66211,469
Shares and investments in companies under the equity method13,66414,999
Financial assets held for sale1,1601,296
Differed tax assets15-
Total non-current assets191,402197, 900
Current assets
Stocks--
Trade receivables and related16,80721,221
Other receivables98312
Financial instruments--
Cash and cash equivalents16,3579,129
Total current assets33,26230,661
Properties and shares held for sale4,750-
TOTAL ASSET229,414228,562
Balance Sheet - Liabilities (in €k)Dec 31, 2019Jun 30, 2020
Equity
Share capital36,10637,755
Additional paid-in capital39,98342,285
Fair-value through equity5977
Fair-value evolution of financial instruments-407-865
Consolidated reserved43,24650,793
Consolidated net result13,4747,193
Shareholder equity132,459137,237
Minority interest--
Total Equity132,459137,237
Liability
Non-current liabilities
Non-current financial debt78,47370,976
Non-current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities5540
Non-current provisions260261
Total non-current liabilities78,78871,277
Current liabilities
Current financial debt1,096606
Current financial instruments407865
Trade payables and related7,1117,796
Current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities7,0957,625
Other current liabilities2,4573,156
Total current liabilities18,16720,047
TOTAL LIABILITIES229,414228,562

CASH-FLOW STATEMENT (in €k)Jun 30, 2019Jun 30, 2020
Operating cash-flow
Net result7,8787,193
Depreciation and amortization142223
Valuation movements on assets-1,613-1,496
Valuation movements on financial instruments-204-
Valuation on financial assets held for sale15-
Tax1,166480
Result on disposals-1,88118
Results of companies consolidated under the equity method-888-1,335
Cash-flow from operating activities after net financial items and taxes4,6155,083
Net financial expenses1,244836
Tax paid-1,899-898
Cash-flow from operating activities before net financial items and taxes3,9605,021
Other variations in working capital-1,208-2 185
Net cash-flow from operating activities2,7522,836
Investment cash-flow
Acquisition of investment properties-1,397-2,798
Right of use-24-283
Acquisition of other assets16,0004,732
Assets disposal-1,064-1,085
Acquisition of financial assets--
Financial assets disposal--
Variation in companies consolidated under the equity-method3728
Financial products received--
Change in perimeter--
Cash-flow from investments13,553594
Financing cash-flow
Variation in capital643,945
Self-detention shares-19927
Increase in financial debt30,000-
Other financial debt evolution--
Repayment of financial leasing-2,078-8,520
Repayment of bank loan-24,276-
Variation on bank overdraft-10168
Financial expenses paid-2,327-504
Dividend paid to shareholders and minorities-5,552-5,775
Cash-flow from financial activities- 4,377-10,659
Increase/ Decrease in cash11,928-7,228
Cash & cash equivalent at opening28,43716,357
Cash & cash equivalent at closing40,3659,129

The statutory auditors' issued their report on the half-yearly financial information on July 31,2020 after having performed a limited review on the consolidated financial statements relating to the period from January 1 to June 30,2020.

Financial agenda

October 29, 2020: Financial information as at September 30, 2020

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 Bn asset as at June 30, 2020) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 Bn funds under management as at June 30, 2020), an AMF-certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO
Chief Executive Officer

info@paref.com
Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com
Antoine ONFRAY
Deputy CEO

info@paref.com
Phone: 01 40 29 86 86



[1] Including participations owned by PAREF

[2] « Sociétés Civiles de Placements Immobiliers » (non-trading real estate investment companies)

[3] « Organisme de Placement Collectif Immobilier » (property investment mutual funds)

[4] Including Gaïa office. Excluding Gaïa offce, Financial occupancy rate stands at 91.0% au 30 juin 2020, vs 91.7% en of 2019.

[5] Including Gaïa office share. Excluding shares in Vivapierre and the value of Paref Gestion shares.

[6] Loan-to-value: consolidated net debt divided by the consolidated asset value excluding transfer taxes

[7] ICR: financial expenses (including interest on swaps and undrawn credit lines but excluding penalty on fixed debt repayment) divided by EBITDA

[8] Including shares in companies consolidated under the equity method (50% in Wep Watford (Gaïa office - Nanterre, La Défense), and 27.24% in Vivapierre OPPCI. Excludes Paref Gestion shares

[9] As at Jun 30, 2020, PAREF Gestion valuation is for the first time performed by a qualified external appraiser.

[10] As at Jun 30, 2020, PAREF Gestion valuation is for the first time performed by a qualified external appraiser.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xnBraJVrkm3IyGxvYstsamFqmJqVlGKYZmSWm2JwZ8uYaW6TxZxnaMeeZm9lm2Vu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64608-2020-h1-results-pr_ve_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE PAREF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.