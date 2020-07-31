Regulatory News:

Termination of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Chevreux

Legrand announces having terminated the liquidity agreement relating to its ordinary shares (code ISIN FR0010307819) concluded on May 29, 2007 with Kepler Cheuvreux.

The termination is effective as of today.

The following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the termination date:

90,346 shares.

19,880,644.05 euros.

Signing of a new liquidity agreement with Exane

Legrand has appointed Exane, effective on August 3, 2020, and for an initial period expiring on December 31, 2020, tacitly renewable thereafter for periods of twelve months, to implement a liquidity agreement that complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI) dated January 15, 2019.

The following assets are allocated to the liquidity account for the implementation of this agreement:

90,346 shares.

19,880,644.05 euros.

Key financial dates:

2020 nine-month results: November 5, 2020

Quiet period 1 " starts October 6, 2020

Quiet period " starts October 6, 2020 2020 annual results: February 11, 2021

Quiet period 1 " starts January 12, 2021

Quiet period " starts January 12, 2021 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

