PAREF: CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Press release

Paris, July 31, 2020

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2020 can be consulted or downloaded from the website of PAREF (www.paref.com) in the section Finance / Publications.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

· by mail: PAREF 153 Boulevard Haussmann - 75008 Paris

· by email: info@paref.com

Financial agenda

October 29, 2020: Financial information as at September 30, 2020

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 Bn asset as at June 30, 2020) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 Bn funds under management as at June 30, 2020), an AMF-certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO Antoine ONFRAY

Chief Executive Officer Deputy CEO

info@paref.com info@paref.com

Phone: 01 40 29 86 86 Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com

