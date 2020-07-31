PAREF: CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Press release
Paris, July 31, 2020
CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2020 can be consulted or downloaded from the website of PAREF (www.paref.com) in the section Finance / Publications.
It is also available free of charge upon request:
· by mail: PAREF 153 Boulevard Haussmann - 75008 Paris
· by email: info@paref.com
Financial agenda
October 29, 2020: Financial information as at September 30, 2020
About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 Bn asset as at June 30, 2020) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 Bn funds under management as at June 30, 2020), an AMF-certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020).
PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.fr
Contacts
Antoine CASTRO Antoine ONFRAY
Chief Executive Officer Deputy CEO
info@paref.com info@paref.com
Phone: 01 40 29 86 86 Phone: 01 40 29 86 86
Press Contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xnBraJVrkm3IyGxvYstsamFqmJqVlGKYZmSWm2JwZ8uYaW6TxZxnaMeeZm9lm2dm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64620-2020-h1-results-pr_ve_vdef.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free