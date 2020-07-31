Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNDR ISIN: FR0010263202 Ticker-Symbol: G5I 
Frankfurt
31.07.20
08:04 Uhr
68,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,72 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
31.07.2020 | 20:12
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAREF: CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Press release

Paris, July 31, 2020

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2020 can be consulted or downloaded from the website of PAREF (www.paref.com) in the section Finance / Publications.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

· by mail: PAREF 153 Boulevard Haussmann - 75008 Paris

· by email: info@paref.com

Financial agenda

October 29, 2020: Financial information as at September 30, 2020

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 Bn asset as at June 30, 2020) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 Bn funds under management as at June 30, 2020), an AMF-certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO Antoine ONFRAY

Chief Executive Officer Deputy CEO

info@paref.com info@paref.com

Phone: 01 40 29 86 86 Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xnBraJVrkm3IyGxvYstsamFqmJqVlGKYZmSWm2JwZ8uYaW6TxZxnaMeeZm9lm2dm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64620-2020-h1-results-pr_ve_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE PAREF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.