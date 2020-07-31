DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-07-31 / 21:42 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notice of the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2020 First A Shares Class Meeting* Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 31 July 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, *'Haier Smart Home*' or the '*Company*') published the notice on convening the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 First A Shares Class Meeting in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws. The Meetings will be held on *1 September 2020* in Qingdao, China. - Date of the Meetings: 1 September 2020 - Venue: Haier University, Haier Information Industrial Park, No.1 Haier Road, Qingdao City, China - Online voting system for A shareholders for the General Meeting: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings - For the participation of D shareholders intending to attend the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (and the 2020 First D Shares Class Meeting to be convened accordingly) , please refer to the publication platform of the Company at https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette and the website of the Company at http://smart-home.haier.com/en/ggyxw/ [1], the invitation letter for, among others, the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (and the 2020 First D Shares Class Meeting) separately issued to D shareholders shortly. I. *RESOLUTION TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE MEETINGS* *(1) *Resolutions to be considered at the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and type of shareholders *No.* *Name of *Class of Shareholders* Resolution* *A-share *D-share Shareholders* Shareholders* Resolution by non-cumulative poll Resolution on v v Compliance of the Material Assets Restructuring with Relevant Laws and Regulations on Restructuring .00 Resolution on the v v Specific Scheme for the Material Assets Restructuring (case by case) 2.01 Scheme Overview v v 2.02 Regulatory v v Approval of the Scheme 2.03 Counterparty v v 2.04 Underlying Assets v v 2.05 Valuation and v v Transaction Price of the Underlying Assets 2.06 Type and Par Value v v of Shares to Be Issued 2.07 Place of Listing v v 2.08 Issue Date v v 2.09 Target of Issuance v v 2.10 Base Date for v v Pricing, Issue Price and Pricing Method of H Shares to Be Issued 2.11 Number of H Shares v v to Be Issued 2.12 Exchange Ratio v v 2.13 Cash Expense v v Payment by Haier Electrics 2.14 Treatment of v v Fractional Shares 2.15 Arrangements for v v Rollover of Undistributed Profits 2.16 Lock-up Period v v Arrangement 2.17 Validity Period of v v the Resolution Resolution on the v v Transaction Constituting a Related Party Transaction Resolution on the v v Transaction Constituting a Material Assets Restructuring Resolution on the v v Transaction Not Constituting a Restructuring for Listing Resolution on the v v Draft Report on the Purchase of Material Assets and the Related Party Transaction of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its Summary Resolution on v v Compliance with Article 11 of the Administrative Measures for Material Asset Restructurings of Listed Companies and Article 4 of Provisions on Several Issues concerning Regulating the Material Asset Restructurings of Listed Companies Resolution on the v v Company's 2017-2019 IAS Audit Reports, Pro Forma Review Reports Resolution on v v Audit Reports and Pro Forma Review Reports Relating to Underlying Assets in the Transaction Resolution on v v Valuation Report Relating to Underlying Assets in the Transaction Resolution on the v v Independence of the Valuer, Reasonableness of the Valuation Assumptions, Relevance of the Valuation Methodology to the Valuation Purpose and Fairness of Transaction Pricing Resolution on the v v Completeness and Compliance of Legal Procedures and the Validity of the Legal Documents Submitted in the Transaction Resolution on v v Matters Relating to the Possible Dilution of the Current Earnings Per Share of Listed Companies by the Transaction Resolution on the v v Report on the Use of the Company's Previous Proceedings Resolution on the v v Shareholder Return Plan for the Next Three Years (2021-2023) of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Resolution on v v Amending the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Supervisors Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Management System of Funds Raised Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Fair Decision-Making System for Related Party Transactions Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the System for Independent Directors Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Investment Management System Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the External Guarantee Management System Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Confidentiality and Records Management System for Overseas Issuance of Securities and Listing Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Requesting the General Meeting to Authorize the Board of Directors and its Authorized Persons to Sign the Framework Agreement on Daily Related Party Transactions for 2020-2022 Resolution on v v Requesting the General Meeting to Authorize the Board of Directors and its Authorized Persons to Handle

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 15:42 ET (19:42 GMT)