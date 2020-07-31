DJ DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-07-31 / 21:42 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notice of the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2020 First A Shares Class Meeting* Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 31 July 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, *'Haier Smart Home*' or the '*Company*') published the notice on convening the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 First A Shares Class Meeting in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws. The Meetings will be held on *1 September 2020* in Qingdao, China. - Date of the Meetings: 1 September 2020 - Venue: Haier University, Haier Information Industrial Park, No.1 Haier Road, Qingdao City, China - Online voting system for A shareholders for the General Meeting: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings - For the participation of D shareholders intending to attend the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (and the 2020 First D Shares Class Meeting to be convened accordingly) , please refer to the publication platform of the Company at https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette and the website of the Company at http://smart-home.haier.com/en/ggyxw/ [1], the invitation letter for, among others, the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (and the 2020 First D Shares Class Meeting) separately issued to D shareholders shortly. I. *RESOLUTION TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE MEETINGS* *(1) *Resolutions to be considered at the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and type of shareholders *No.* *Name of *Class of Shareholders* Resolution* *A-share *D-share Shareholders* Shareholders* Resolution by non-cumulative poll Resolution on v v Compliance of the Material Assets Restructuring with Relevant Laws and Regulations on Restructuring .00 Resolution on the v v Specific Scheme for the Material Assets Restructuring (case by case) 2.01 Scheme Overview v v 2.02 Regulatory v v Approval of the Scheme 2.03 Counterparty v v 2.04 Underlying Assets v v 2.05 Valuation and v v Transaction Price of the Underlying Assets 2.06 Type and Par Value v v of Shares to Be Issued 2.07 Place of Listing v v 2.08 Issue Date v v 2.09 Target of Issuance v v 2.10 Base Date for v v Pricing, Issue Price and Pricing Method of H Shares to Be Issued 2.11 Number of H Shares v v to Be Issued 2.12 Exchange Ratio v v 2.13 Cash Expense v v Payment by Haier Electrics 2.14 Treatment of v v Fractional Shares 2.15 Arrangements for v v Rollover of Undistributed Profits 2.16 Lock-up Period v v Arrangement 2.17 Validity Period of v v the Resolution Resolution on the v v Transaction Constituting a Related Party Transaction Resolution on the v v Transaction Constituting a Material Assets Restructuring Resolution on the v v Transaction Not Constituting a Restructuring for Listing Resolution on the v v Draft Report on the Purchase of Material Assets and the Related Party Transaction of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and its Summary Resolution on v v Compliance with Article 11 of the Administrative Measures for Material Asset Restructurings of Listed Companies and Article 4 of Provisions on Several Issues concerning Regulating the Material Asset Restructurings of Listed Companies Resolution on the v v Company's 2017-2019 IAS Audit Reports, Pro Forma Review Reports Resolution on v v Audit Reports and Pro Forma Review Reports Relating to Underlying Assets in the Transaction Resolution on v v Valuation Report Relating to Underlying Assets in the Transaction Resolution on the v v Independence of the Valuer, Reasonableness of the Valuation Assumptions, Relevance of the Valuation Methodology to the Valuation Purpose and Fairness of Transaction Pricing Resolution on the v v Completeness and Compliance of Legal Procedures and the Validity of the Legal Documents Submitted in the Transaction Resolution on v v Matters Relating to the Possible Dilution of the Current Earnings Per Share of Listed Companies by the Transaction Resolution on the v v Report on the Use of the Company's Previous Proceedings Resolution on the v v Shareholder Return Plan for the Next Three Years (2021-2023) of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Resolution on v v Amending the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Supervisors Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Management System of Funds Raised Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Fair Decision-Making System for Related Party Transactions Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the System for Independent Directors Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Investment Management System Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the External Guarantee Management System Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Amending the Confidentiality and Records Management System for Overseas Issuance of Securities and Listing Applicable Upon the Listing of the Company's H Shares Resolution on v v Requesting the General Meeting to Authorize the Board of Directors and its Authorized Persons to Sign the Framework Agreement on Daily Related Party Transactions for 2020-2022 Resolution on v v Requesting the General Meeting to Authorize the Board of Directors and its Authorized Persons to Handle

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 15:42 ET (19:42 GMT)

Matters Relating to the Transaction in Their Sole Discretion Resolution on the v v Treatment of Exchangeable Bonds Issued by the Company through an Overseas Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Resolution on the v v Transfer of 54.50% Equity of Haier COSMOPlat IOT Ecosystem Technology Co., Ltd. by the Company and the Related Party Transaction (2) Resolutions to be considered at the 2020 First A Shares Class Meeting and type of shareholders *No.* *Name of Resolution* *Type of Shareholders* *A Shareholders* Resolution by non-cumulative poll Resolution on the Specific v Scheme for the Material Assets Restructuring (case by case) 1.01 Scheme Overview v 1.02 Regulatory Approval of the v Scheme 1.03 Counterparty v 1.04 Underlying Assets v 1.05 Valuation and Transaction v Price of the Underlying Assets 1.06 Type and Par Value of Shares v to Be Issued 1.07 Place of Listing v 1.08 Issue Date v 1.09 Target of Issuance v 1.10 Base Date for Pricing, Issue v Price and Pricing Method of H Shares to Be Issued 1.11 Number of H Shares to Be v Issued 1.12 Exchange Ratio v 1.13 Cash Expense Payment by Haier v Electrics 1.14 Treatment of Fractional v Shares 1.15 Arrangements for Rollover of v Undistributed Profits 1.16 Lock-up Period Arrangement v 1.17 Validity Period of the v Resolution Resolution on the Treatment v of Exchangeable Bonds Issued by the Company through an Overseas Wholly-Owned Subsidiary (3) Resolutions to be considered at the 2020 First D Shares Class Meeting and type of shareholders will be separately published in D shareholders invitation letter II. *QUALIFIED ATTENDANCE* *(1) *Shareholders of the Company registered with the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository & Clearing Corporation Limited at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the General Meeting (details as set out in the following table) and may appoint proxies in writing to attend and vote at the General Meeting. Such proxies need not be shareholders of the Company. *Class of Shares* *Stock Code* *Stock Short *Record Date* Name* A Shares 600690 Haier Smart Home August 24, 2020 (2) Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company. (3) Lawyers engaged by the Company. (4) Other persons. III. *REGISTRATION METHOD* (1) Holders of domestic shares (A Shareholders) 1. Registration method: An individual shareholder may register with his/her shareholder account card, identity card and shareholding certificate (a proxy with the share account card and shareholding certificate of the principal, power of attorney and his/her identity card); a corporate shareholder may register with the corporate certificate, shareholder account card, power of attorney and the attendee's identity card. Foreign shareholders may register by fax or letter (subject to the receipt of the fax or letter by the Company before 16:00 on August 26, 2020). 2. Registration time: August 25, 2020 to August 26, 2020 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m. 3. Registration place: Department of Securities of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Haier Information Industrial Park, No.1 Haier Road, Qingdao City. (2) Holders of overseas listed foreign shares (D Shareholders) Please refer to the publication platform of the Company at https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette and the website of the Company at http://smart-home.haier.com/en/ggyxw/ [1], the invitation letter for, among others, the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (and the 2020 First D Shares Class Meeting) separately issued to D shareholders shortly. The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd *IR contact:* Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany T: +49 6172 9454 143 F: +49 6172 9454 42143 M: +49 160 9469 3601 Email: y.sun@haier.de 2020-07-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 266101 Qingdao China Internet: www.haier.net End of News DGAP News Service 1107905 2020-07-31 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b7f98871d55343da99292104c63a0832&application_id=1107905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 15:42 ET (19:42 GMT)