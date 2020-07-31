Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2020) - FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) CEO and Chairman, Raza Bokhari speaks about the company's lead Compound, PEA, to treat COVID-19.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/fsd-pharma-compound-to-treat-covid-19-ceo-clip-90sec/

FSD Pharma will air on BIZTV throughout the month of August 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (NASDAQ: HUGE)

fsdpharma.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60914