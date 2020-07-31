Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2020) - Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) President & CEO, Tara Christie announces the company's initial inferred resource on its AurMac project near Mayo, Yukon.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/banyan-gold-in-the-yukon-ceo-clip-90sec/

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN)

www.banyangold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60913