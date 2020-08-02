Wolftank: With reference to the company's ad hoc announcement on 3rd of June 2020, Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG is pleased to announce the majority takeover of Rovereta Srl, a 100% subsidiary of Petroltecnica Spa, on the basis of the signed contracts. "With its expertise in water and soil treatment, as well as in the very economical recycling of the processed materials, Rovereta Srl will massively increase our value chain" says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. "Above all, we expect a significant reduction in costs for the disposal and treatment of contaminated soil and water which will have a positive effect on our margins in this business segment," Werth continued. As a result of the acquisition and the joint business volume in the soil & water remediation sector, Wolftank Group ...

