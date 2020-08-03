Acorn Income Fund - Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
London, July 31
Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
(The "Company")
3 August 2020
Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Board of Acorn Income Fund Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ("N+1 Singer") as sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited
N+1 Singer
Paul Glover (Sales) 020 7496 3000
James Maxwell (Investment Banking) 020 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001