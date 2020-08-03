Acorn Income Fund - Appointment of Corporate Broker

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

3 August 2020

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Acorn Income Fund Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ("N+1 Singer") as sole corporate broker with immediate effect.



Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited

N+1 Singer

Paul Glover (Sales) 020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (Investment Banking) 020 7496 3000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001



