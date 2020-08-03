Anzeige
Montag, 03.08.2020
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
03.08.2020 | 08:04
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 31

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the "Company") notifies the market of the following:

On 31 July 2020, the issued share capital of the Company, excluding 21,748,805 shares held in Treasury, consisted of 173,917,929 ordinary shares of 25 pence each with one voting right.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,917,929. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Jenny Thompson

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
020 4513 9260

