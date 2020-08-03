Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding announced rate of return on regulated asset base

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby inform that, according to the information published on the website of the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - the Council) on 1 August 2020, the rate of return on regulated asset base of the Company equals 3.46 percent for 2021. The Company's next year's regulated activities income level will be coordinated with the Council starting from September of the current year.





Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594.