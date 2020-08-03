Robert Dackeskog appointed new President and CEO

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Dackeskog, currently CEO for the dental wholesaler Unident AB, is appointed new President and CEO for Duni Group. He assumes his position latest February 1st, 2021.

Robert has a long experience of different types of FMCG products for professionals as well as end customers, both nationally and internationally. Between 2012 and 2019 Robert was a member of the Duni Group management team as Business Area Director for Consumer and later Table Top. He left the Group in January 2019 and later started the assignment he has today. Before his time at Duni Group, Robert held senior positions within the Findus Group."Robert's long and solid experience of the business as well as previous assignments in combination with his proven leadership abilities fits well with the future needs of the Group. We are looking forward to developing the Group together with Robert the coming years", says Thomas Gustafsson, chairman of the Board.

Until Robert takes the position as new President and CEO, Mats Lindroth, deputy CEO and CFO, will continue as acting CEO according to previous press release.

The Board of Directors Duni AB

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 am CET on August 3, 2020. Duni.com

Additional information is provided by:

Thomas Gustafsson

Chairman of the Board

+46-734-196124

Mats Lindroth

Acting CEO and CFO

+46-40-106200

E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/robert-dackeskog-appointed-new-president-and-ceo,c3163076

The following files are available for download: