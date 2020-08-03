ENERGISME ENERGISME: Execution of the liquidity contract with TSAF. 03-Aug-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ENERGISME: Execution of the liquidity contract with TSAF ******************************************************** As of today and for a period of one year which will be automatically renewed, the company ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has entrusted Tradition Securities And Futures (TSAF) the implementation of a liquidity contract, that complies with the legal framework that is in place which includes Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 supplementing MAR regulation, articles L. 225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF Decision n° 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018, applicable as from January 1st, 2019, establishing liquidity agreements for capital securities as an accepted market practice and other relevant provisions referred to therein. The following resources were allocated to the liquidity contract for its implementation: - EUR 30,000 in cash. Operations under the liquidity contract shall be suspended in the specific cases provided by article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018. The liquidity contract may be terminated: - at any time and with one month's notice by ENERGISME; - at any time and with one month's notice by TSAF; - as of right where the parties do not reach agreement on the follow-up of the contract. About ENERGISME *************** Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes and thanks to EUR 18.5m in investments, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to blue-chip industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth stock market since July 2020. For more information: https://investir.energisme.fr/ [1] Contacts ******** ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Julia Victoire Demeestère investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr vdemeestere@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 Tel. +33 (1) 83 62 80 11 19 44 Regulatory filing PDF file File: ENERGISME: liquidity contract [2] 1107697 03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e299c15f558b91ba85d4225cd6c49814&application_id=1107697&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=480e5f33062a4d602e4b268f136fa14a&application_id=1107697&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

