Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that James Howe has joined its Mergers and Acquisitions Practice as a Partner in the London office.

"We are very pleased to welcome James to Simpson Thacher," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "His extensive experience advising private equity firms and financial institutions on complex deals in the United Kingdom, continental Europe and around the world will further enhance our strong London-based platform."

James is a rising star in private equity M&A who focuses on cross-border leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions. He has advised a wide range of clients across the globe, including many of the world's leading private equity sponsors and financial institutions. He joins the Firm from Gibson, Dunn Crutcher LLP.

"Given his experience advising many of the most sophisticated private equity sponsors on a wide range of high-profile transactions, James is a perfect fit for the Firm," said Jason Glover, Managing Partner of the London Office. "His dealmaking prowess further bolsters our existing top-notch global private equity mergers and acquisitions capabilities, adding further depth to our extraordinarily talented bench of lawyers in London."

"James has earned an excellent reputation in the market for his commercial nature and ability to provide clients with well-rounded advice that is solutions-driven. He is a wonderful addition to the team and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Mergers and Acquisitions Practice in London," said London Mergers and Acquisitions Head, Ben Spiers.

Simpson Thacher is consistently ranked among the world's leading mergers and acquisitions advisors, offering clients the skill and insight gained by representing M&A players globally in virtually all capacities under U.S., English and Hong Kong law. The Firm's M&A attorneys are regularly retained in all types of negotiated transactions, including mergers, stock and asset purchases, restructurings, spin-offs, joint ventures, minority investments and private equity transactions, as well as contested acquisitions and proxy fights.

"Simpson Thacher is a global leader in mergers and acquisitions and the private equity sector. I look forward to working with the distinguished team in London and around the world to continue providing clients with innovative solutions and best-in-class advice to help them achieve their commercial goals," James said.

ABOUT SIMPSON THACHER

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP (www.simpsonthacher.com) is one of the world's leading international law firms. The Firm was established in 1884 and has more than 1,000 lawyers. Headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., the Firm provides coordinated legal advice and transactional capability to clients around the globe.

