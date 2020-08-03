Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Admission of Security to Trading 03-Aug-2020 / 08:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 03/08/2020. Name of Security: Dozens Savings Plc 5% Secured Bonds August 2021 ISIN: GB00BMXT4166 Symbol: DS08 EMS: 1 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 79446 EQS News ID: 1108059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

