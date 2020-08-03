Glass Curtain Wall Market Size Worth $79.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass curtain wall market size is expected to reach USD 79.0 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Growing product adoption in the construction of modern buildings and improvements in the installation technology is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The stick system type segment is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period on account of its rising adoption in the construction and renovation of shopping centers, office buildings, and low rise structures

In 2019, the revenue for the public end-use segment in Europe stood at USD 3.3 billion owing to its wide-ranging adoption in the construction of various government and institutional buildings such as offices, libraries, auditoriums, and train stations

In China , the residential end-use segment is anticipated to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period on account of growing product installation in the construction of residential structures such as apartment complexes and single-family homes

Unitized system type segment in Europe is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast owing to the growing demand for the energy-efficient facade systems and rising adoption of BIPV in the region

Manufacturers are continually engaged in expanding their product portfolio along with introducing new and advanced technologies and provide installation services and after-sales support to the clients.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Glass Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System Type (Unitized, Stick), By End Use (Commercial, Public, Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glass-curtain-wall-market

Rapid urbanization and increasing employment opportunities in emerging economies of China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are driving the commercial construction industry. Moreover, the growing adoption of modern architectural designs and a rising preference for building structures with modern looks are expected to boost product demand in the Asia Pacific.

Growing investment in the construction of green buildings is one of the major factors driving the adoption of a glass curtain wall system. Furthermore, improvements in glass glazing technology and the growing adoption of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) systems are anticipated to positively impact market growth over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are actively working on improving the thermal and energy efficiency of the glass curtain wall systems. Moreover, the advancements in glassmaking technology have enabled the production of large-sized glass panes, thereby providing a seamless and minimalistic look to the building structure and reducing the probability of leakage owing to minimal seam joints.

Grand View Research has segmented the global glass curtain wall market on the basis of system type, end-use, and region:

Glass Curtain Wall System Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Unitized



Stick

Glass Curtain Wall End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Commercial



Public



Residential

Glass Curtain Wall Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players in the Glass Curtain Wall Market

Kawneer



Asahi Glass



Nippon Sheet Glass



Schott AG



China Glass Holdings Limited



Vitro



Apogee Enterprises Inc.

