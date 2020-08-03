XP Power reported a strong performance in H1 considering the challenges presented by COVID-19 and a material uplift in orders provides a record backlog at the start of H2. With its diversified production capacity, a focus on higher complexity product targeted at growth markets and the ability to provide customer support globally, XP believes it will be in a stronger position post-COVID-19 than before. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the strong order intake, higher operating costs and higher share count.

