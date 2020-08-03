Gemfields has provided an update on the impact of COVID-19 on its business. Mining remains suspended at both MRM and Kagem and will not resume before the end of September and October, respectively. The company hopes to hold its first auctions since February in December, but that remains subject to uncertainty given travel restrictions. Gemfields ended June with cash of US$53.6m and net cash of US$9.3m, which, together with cost-cutting measures, positions it well to continue to weather the storm until the planned December auctions.

