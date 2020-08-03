DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's trading update for the first four months of FY21 confirms that orders are moving in the right direction, with month-on-month increases in June and July. Revenues are down 8% y-o-y on a reported basis, in line with expectations. While COVID-19 is likely to present ongoing challenges in the short term, the company is confident it has the resources to manage the business through this and is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities post COVID-19, highlighting its intention to resume acquisitions in H2 as market conditions improve. We maintain our forecasts.

