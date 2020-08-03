Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd ("Melqart") is investment manager to Melqart Opportunities Master Fund Ltd which holds an economic interest as of close of business on 31 July 2020 of 0.9% of the share capital of Qiagen N.V. (the "Company").

Melqart believes that the current offer by Thermo Fisher Scientific significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interest of shareholders. As a result, Melqart will not be tendering its shares into the current offer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005144/en/

Contacts:

For related enquiries:

Michel Massoud

info@melqart.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3826 4470