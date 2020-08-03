Anzeige
Montag, 03.08.2020
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 10:22
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2020

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas interim report for the second quarter 2020 will be published at 08:00 CET on August 13, 2020. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5fggroyh

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

  • SE: +46 (0) 8 50 69 21 80
  • UK: +44 (0) 20 71 92 80 00
  • US: +1 63 15 10 74 95
  • Confirmation code: 222 77 69

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

for further INFORMATION, please contact:
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

ABOUT LEOVEGAS MOBILE Gaming group:
LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-leovegas-second-quarter-2020,c3163315

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3163315/1286647.pdf

Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
