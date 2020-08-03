The following information is based on the press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on July 13, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) schedule for August 19, 2020 approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 25, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINA, KINB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=785628