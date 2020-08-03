Lauren Tickner is Featured in The London Stock Exchange

Tickner Was Named as a Top Entrepreneur to Watch in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Lauren Tickner, a 23-year-old successful entrepreneur and founder of Impact School and Systems to Scale, is pleased to announce that she was recently featured in an article that ran in The London Stock Exchange.

To learn more about Tickner and her innovative coaching programs at Impact School, please check out https://impact-school.com/method/.

The London Stock Exchange article is titled "Imperium Group Shares Its Picks on the Top Entrepreneurs To Look Out For In 2020." Shazir Mucklai, the CEO of Imperium Group, collaborated with TheKerplunk to research and name top entrepreneurs who they feel will make a definite difference in 2020.

"Lauren is the CEO of Impact School, a 7-figure coaching company. As a Marketing Genius, she has been recognized by Forbes, USA Today and Yahoo Finance as a top entrepreneur at the young age of 23," the article noted, adding that Tickner is also one of the top coaches in the world with a success rate of over 95 percent for helping her clients make their first six figures in business using her money messaging method.

The fact that Tickner was featured in The London Stock Exchange and recognized for her impressive entrepreneurial success will not surprise the many students who have taken one of her coaching classes.

Since the day Tickner founded both Impact School and Systems to Scale, she has earned a well-deserved reputation for helping her students to get great results for their online businesses in record time.

For instance, in her "The Impact MBA" course, Tickner teaches her students five key pillars of online business; these include marketing, sales and having a strategic business plan. Once she teaches her students these five topics, Tickner said she helps people to figuratively put the pillars together so that they can create an effective and strategic business plan.

People who subscribe to the course will also get access to at least two episodes per week of Tickner's podcast; there, she talks about entrepreneurship, online business and self-development, as well as other important topics like health.

Lauren Tickner has built two 7-figure companies at the age of 23. She is the founder of Impact School and Systems to Scale and has helped 723 people build online coaching businesses and reach their first six or seven figures. For more information, please visit https://impact-school.com/method/.

