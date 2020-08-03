Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest improves liquidity position by opening new credit line with Sberbank 03-Aug-2020 / 13:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest improves liquidity position by opening new credit line with Sberbank Moscow, Russia - 03 August 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the opening of a new credit line with Sberbank ("the Bank"). In line with its Debt Management Strategy, the Company has entered into a new loan agreement with the Bank. The new committed revolving credit line in the amount of up to RUB 15 bn has a repayment period within 36 months, with a fixed interest rate throughout. The credit line has been opened to provide a reserve source of liquidity for the Company. The new credit line allows the Company to enhance its liquidity position by increasing its available funds, extending the credit line maturity and improving the commercial conditions of its previous credit line with the Bank. # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 79501 EQS News ID: 1108257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

