

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is up over 29% at $22.31 in pre-market trading Monday, following positive top-line data from the phase II trial of its lead asset, IMU-838, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, dubbed EMPhASIS.



2. Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is up more than 23% at $176 in pre-market trading today as the company is all set to be acquired by German health group Siemens Healthineers AG's for around $16.4 billion.



3. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is up more than 8% at $0.32 on no news. Last month, the company announced a 30% reduction in its workforce to focus on the development of SNS-510, which is believed to have potential in both solid and hematologic malignancies. Sunesis is conducting an Investigational New Drug-enabling program for SNS-510.



4. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is up more than 12% at $2.60 in pre-market hours today. The FDA's decision on Oliceridine, an intravenous analgesic, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain is expected on August 7.



In the Red



1. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is down 17% at $0.77 in pre-market trading, following the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 15.63 million shares of its common stock at $0.80 each. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $12.5 million. The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.34 million shares of the company's common stock.



2. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), a commercial-stage company developing specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, is down over 6% at $3.35 in pre-market trading today. The company is expected to report second-quarter financial results on August 5.



3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is down 11% at $1.43 in pre-market trading today, adding to Friday's loss of 14%. On July 30, the company announced that it has received approval to commence its phase III trial of AD04 for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in Croatia, dubbed ONWARD. The company is also planning to make a filing to the FDA for the designation of AD04 under an expedited review program.



4. electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is down 8% in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained Friday. On Friday, the stock closed at $2.23, up 44%, following an update on the availability, distribution, and pricing for the company's gammaCore Sapphire CV non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy. Under Emergency Use Authorization, gammaCore Sapphire CV has been allowed for use at home or in a healthcare setting for the acute treatment of asthma exacerbations in known or suspected COVID-19 patients.



