GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced the appointment of Marcus Yoder as Senior Vice President of Sales, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Berman. His primary responsibilities include sales, services and B2B marketing.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to our team. His years of experience and expertise in leading companies into new markets-driving revenue growth, building strategic alliances, innovating marketing and product campaigns, and negotiation/diplomacy with government entities and key stakeholders-both within and without the gaming technology industry will prove invaluable as GAN continues to execute on its growth strategy. While we have had great recent success in winning new clients, Marcus will play a key role in helping us to accelerate the progress we make in our new business pipeline as additional states and markets come online."

Mr. Yoder commented:

"I am pleased to be joining GAN at this exciting juncture in the Company's growth trajectory. Having been living and breathing the gaming technology industry for the past decade, I clearly see the opportunity that lies before us and look forward to working closely with Jeff and the GAN team on driving the go-to-market strategy forward in the months and years ahead."

Mr. Yoder possesses over 20 years of business development and marketing experience in a variety of industries, including high tech, consumer electronics and life sciences. Mr. Yoder most recently served as Vice President, Regulated Markets Business Development at Gamblit Gaming, LLC, a leading technology provider focused on enabling a wide range of game genres to accommodate gambling experiences in online and on-site deployments worldwide. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Yoder served as Executive Director, IGT Interactive, where he drove the go-to-market strategy, sales and global business development for the $154 million online and mobile division for Las Vegas-based multinational gaming company International Game Technology.

Mr. Yoder earned a bachelor's degree in German and International Management from the University of Tennessee and an International MBA, Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated expansion of the online gambling market in the United States and the Company's ability to capitalize on related opportunities, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

GAN

Jack Wielebinski

Head of Investor Relations

(214) 799-4660

jwielebinski@GAN.com

The Equity Group

Adam Prior

(212) 371-8660

aprior@equityny.com

Carolyne Sohn

(415) 568-2255

csohn@equityny.com