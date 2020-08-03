Humanigen, Inc.: Timothy Morris Joins Humanigen as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Humanigen, Inc., (OTCQB:HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating cytokine release syndrome (CRS) with lenzilumab, the company's proprietary Humaneered® anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody, announced the appointment of Timothy E. Morris to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, reporting to Dr. Cameron Durrant, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Morris has more than two decades of experience serving in executive roles at public biotechnology companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Iovance, leading the company's raise of over $1 billion in equity, including a recent $600 million secondary offering. During his career, he has raised more than $2 billion in equity and related offerings, completed over 75 corporate transactions valued in excess of $4 billion, including licensing, mergers and acquisitions, debt offerings and strategic collaborations. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, Mr. Morris will be responsible for manufacturing and supply chain, corporate and business development, investor and public relations and human resources.

Mr. Morris has been a member of the Humanigen Board of Directors since 2016. In connection with this appointment, he has stepped down from his Board position at the company.

"I am honored to join the Humanigen management team and look forward to helping advance our pivotal Phase III clinical trial for lenzilumab in COVID-19 patients as we plan for registration and potential commercialization, as well as continue to accelerate our deep pipeline," stated Mr. Morris.

"We are delighted that Tim has joined our leadership team at such an important time for the company," said Dr. Durrant. "We believe that his track record of accomplishments, combined with his capital markets expertise and extensive knowledge of the company, will be indispensable as Humanigen prepares for its next phase of growth as a potential commercial organization."

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company's immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

