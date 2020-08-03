Leveraging global capabilities, deep indexing experience and broader product set

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the acquisition of BlueStar Indexes (BlueStar), a research-driven provider of indices and financial data focused on serving the needs of innovative ETF issuers, index fund sponsors and asset managers around the world. With this transaction, two leading specialist index providers are joining forces to provide cutting-edge indices and data for the global ETF, index fund and structured products industry.

The acquisition brings together operations and staff in Frankfurt, New York, Tel Aviv and San Francisco, a highly-experienced management team with an average of 20 years of index industry experience. The company will have more than $18 billion in licensed product assets tracking its combined index family, with clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, and will continue to use both the MVIS and BlueStar brands. Some of the well-known benchmarks maintained by the firm include the MVIS Junior Gold Miners Index, the BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index, the MVIS US-Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, the BlueStar 5G Communications Index, and the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index

"Combining MVIS' experienced operations team with BlueStar's seasoned research and sales team will help to increase our range of indices and strengthen our global business development," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MV Index Solutions.

The strong potential synergies and expanded global customer service capabilities will enable the company to expand its world-class customized index development services. Moreover, the acquisition will enhance global business development and MVIS' marketing footprint. Best practices in index maintenance, administration and governance will encompass a broader set of indices, along with adherence to rigorous European Benchmark Regulation (BMR) and IOSCO standards.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the widely-respected MV Index Solutions team to build a cutting-edge index business, partnering with clients to drive innovation in the financial services industry," explains Steven Schoenfeld, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of BlueStar Indexes. "Our enthusiasm is enhanced by the opportunity to strengthen the value proposition for our clients around the world," he continued.

The expanded MV Index Solutions capabilities in dynamic index categories include:

A broad range of Thematic Indices

Industry-leading family of Hard Asset Indices

A pioneering Digital Asset Index Family

Emerging Market equities and fixed income

Israeli equities and bonds

Global fixed income indices

Key Features of the Combined Business

Number of indices: 120+

Licensed AuM tracking indexes: approximately US$18 billion

Expert Index Advisory Committee, with a global membership with deep industry experience

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. More than 90 indices with approximately USD 17.02 billion in assets under management (as of 31 July 2020) tracking these benchmarks are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices.

MVIs is based in Frankfurt, Germany and was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned affiliate of New York-based, Van Eck Associates Corporation ("Van Eck") which was founded in 1955 and has more than $55 billion in index-based and actively-managed assets. MVIS is registered as a benchmark administrator under the European Benchmarks Regulation since July 2019 and its Index methodology and operational process adheres to IOSCO guidelines.

About BlueStar Indexes www.bluestarindexes.com/

BlueStar Indexes ("BlueStar") is a research-driven provider of indices and financial data focused on serving the needs of innovative ETF issuers, index fund sponsors and asset managers around the world. Based in New York, with four full-time employees, and a world-class Index Advisory Committee and Thematic Index Sub-Committee, BlueStar maintains more than 30 indexes, with approximately $1 billion in assets tracking its indexes. Since its founding in 2011, BlueStar has innovated with unique Israeli equity and fixed income and Thematic tech indices, and has become a key index provider to Israel's dynamic and highly-competitive index fund/ETF industry. BlueStar's global approach to country indices and its 'pure play' approach to Thematic indexes is philosophically-aligned with MVIS' established methodology.

