Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 31-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.34p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 246.88p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16