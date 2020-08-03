CyberVein: PISR Database, the Next Best Marriage Between Blockchain and Big-data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / A database is a collection of data stored together in a way that can be shared with multiple users and independent of applications. Nowadays, in the era of big data, data management is getting more and more attention and have already become an asset of great importance. Therefore, data security is also becoming increasingly significant and should be taken seriously. Despite the storage dependency of a single company could be satisfied by existing databases, they can hardly ensure the security during the collaborations between companies. Attack and alteration detection will become more difficult when attacks come from partners. Thus, we here present a blockchain-based database system that enables the cooperation of multiple companies and ensures the security of the database simultaneously.

The demand for large-scale development of distributed business calls for the birth of a new generation of blockchain infrastructure, and PISR enterprise-level distributed database takes into account the optimal balance between efficiency, security and decentralization, allowing blockchain technology serve the real economy.

Without millions of images and other types of labeled data, it is impossible to truly train large-scale deep learning networks. In other words, companies with large amounts of data can create various types of predictive models to "control", such as Facebook will be 50 million Human data is sold to Cambridge Analytica, which affects the US presidential election.

In recent years, countries have frequently promulgated policies related to data security and privacy protection. In the future, the use of data will become more cautious. At the same time, data interaction and data fusion will also be a world trend, but due to industry competition, privacy and security, data ownership, and complicated administrative procedures, data cannot be developed and applied in compliance and effectively, often in the form of islands. It is difficult and costly to integrate scattered data.

CyberVein solution

CyberVein is a big-data service provider who interconnects the data that runs the world. The platform was founded in 2017 by the Singapore CV Technology Foundation. The big-data solution PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database developed by CyberVein, focusing on enterprise-level "blockchain + big-data" customized services.

What is a PISR enterprise-level database

Current databases do not prevent malicious activities towards data. The possibility of an administrator or collaborator's attack should not be underestimated when sharing database information and cooperating with others. In other words, there is a problem with the database being altered or manipulated by the data administrator or malicious user on the distributed database.

The PISR enterprise-level distributed database uses the blockchain to record the database status and operations in units of time, which not only makes the database credible, but also makes the blockchain a time machine that can be restored to the record on the chain at any time any database status.

It creates better data management, through safe and reliable virtual machine operation and maintenance of user data, data is efficiently aggregated for upstream data, and data traceability and tracking are realized to ensure the reliability of data sources and outputs, and achieve cross-level, cross-departmental data sharing to improve the timeliness, diversity, stock and density of data to realize the commercial value of data, and truly solve the problems in data flow.

•While ensuring the flexibility and controllability of the system, the data is guaranteed to be authentic, traceable, and not tamperable.

•Increasing the utilization and consistency of data, as well as facilitating the development and maintenance of applications, improving the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises, and enabling enterprises to obtain greater economic benefits.

•Storage is only a function of the database, and the organization and management of the data is the core of the database. The CVT database can not only store, but also manage more efficiently, and realize the value of the data. It is an important driving force for the realization of enterprise informatization.

Scalability

•Provide SDK, API, and smart contract, enterprise can quickly develop various business applications, supports multiple programming languages, and make the business development process more in line with enterprise-level software development practices

•Support flexible user account management function, adopt role and permission model to realize consortium database node management

•Supports flexible configuration modification of all nodes in the entire network at the same time, and maintains high consistency in data configuration.

Stable and safe operating environment

•Optimize the transaction processing flow and communication flow to improve the processing power of nodes

•Realize efficient consensus, adopt plug-in design, support POC consensus algorithm

•With parallel computing architecture, it can be expanded in parallel to meet the needs of massive services

Standardized governance methods

•Institutional identity authentication based on CAS, with node access control mechanism

•Provides a functional interface for supervisory audits, supports supervisory audit access, and supports comprehensive blockchain index monitoring to ensure operational quality

•Support gray scale upgrade of the entire network to ensure the maintainability of large-scale commercial networks

How cybervein database could resolve medical problem

CyberVein is also keen to be involved in this fight for epidemic prevention, offering some of our strengths that can help protecting the people. CyberVein's immutable database is built with improvements on the DAG technology, and the ledger is fractionally built as a network of independent yet interconnected Smart Contracts. The database allows large sums of structured data to be stored and processed by many participants in parallel. The database can prove to be very useful in this epidemic prevention, as each hospital can store patient data, diagnosis data and resource and supply data, sharing such data with other institutions to provide a overall picture of the situation.

The research institutions can obtained the shared data to build a model for corona virus screening, increasing the speed of research and development, and the effectiveness of the screening technology. If the patients or hospitals do not wish to share sensitive data with others, CyberVein can help by using the federated learning technology, where model construction algorithms can be circulated around each node to improve the overall model with the local data available at each node. The final model can then be distributed to the participant to provide effective solutions, without having compromised any data privacy.

There is a lot that the blockchain technology can do, especially when combined with other tools such as AI, IoT and Big Data. The epidemic outbreak in China has urged several parties to hasten the development of blockchain technology, and when the fight for epidemic prevention and elimination is over, this will surely become a big part of the momentum for blockchain application development. The blockchain technology will not be a one-time event that happens only in the current epidemic situation, but a lasting change that will continue to exist in the future.

