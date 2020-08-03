Li Hong, former chief finance officer of the now-state-owned Chinese solar developer has reportedly told Panda Green the information he gave KPMG investigators about $146 million of missing project rights payments 'may not be accurate.' He has refused to be interviewed again by the investigators.The former chief financial officer of Chinese solar project developer Panda Green has muddied the waters of an investigation by auditor KPMG into RMB1,022 million (US$146 million) of missing deposits paid for solar farms which never took shape, by telling the developer the information he gave to KPMG ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...