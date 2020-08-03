DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Results Fyber N.V.: announces guidance for full year 2020 & preliminary revenue for H1 2020 03-Aug-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)* *FYBER N.V. announces guidance for full year 2020 & preliminary revenue for H1 2020* *Berlin, 3 August 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN)* today is announcing guidance for the full year 2020 for the first time. Fyber recorded 30% year-over-year ('YoY') revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020, driven by a 40% YoY increase in its programmatic business, which accounted for 71% of the overall revenue, thereof revenue from programmatic video advertising made up 26% of the overall Q2 revenue. With that, preliminary revenue for the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 65.2 million (+21% compared to H1 2019). The Company expects to maintain 30% to 40% revenue growth for the full year, resulting in total revenue between EUR 155 million and EUR 165 million at an adjusted EBITDA of at least break-even for 2020. The impact on the Company's business of new privacy regulations by Apple to be released with the new operating system iOS14 are uncertain as of today. Further details will be provided with the release of the interim financial statements for the first six months of 2020 on 26 August 2020. *Notifying person* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0014433377 WKN: A2P1Q5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1108319 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1108319 03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2020 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)