ValueSelling Associates, Inc.: ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Former Miller Heiman Sales Consultants Johan van Veen and Wolfgang Otto

Sales Training Experts Expand ValueSelling Associates' Presence in Germany

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, announces its partnership with Johan van Veen and Wolfgang Otto to extend the reach of ValueSelling's sales training and sales coaching offerings in Germany.



Johan van Veen

For over 25 years, Johan and his global network of sales practitioners at van Veen International GmbH have helped customers improve their sales results through a formal sales methodology and effective use of value-based messaging. Johan's broad range of global clients include: AGFA, BASF, BCD Travel, CHEP, DSM, EY, GE Health, Marriott, Monster, Pilatus Aircraft, PwC, Rio Tinto, Roche, Symantec, Sartorius, Takeda Pharma, USG People, among others.

After his studies he started a successful sales-career in multinationals selling to the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industries. During these 12 years, he held several regional, European and global sales management positions.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, Johan was a master trainer for the Miller Heiman Group. Johan speaks Dutch, German, French, and English fluently. He received a degree in Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Antwerp. Johan is currently based in Witten, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Wolfgang Otto

With more than 30 years of business, consulting, and sales training know-how to create value for the customer, Wolfgang guides sales management, managing directors and heads of business in optimizing complex B2B sales. As owner and founder of the sales consulting firm, movingsales, Wolfgang tailors each engagement to an organization's business issues and dives deeply into a customer's unique challenges, ensuring that they achieve results in their real-life sales situations.

Wolfgang has supported global engagements with numerous international entities, including: Leonie Cables AG, W.L. Gore & Associates, Struers A/S Denmark, Canon Germany, Thermofisher, Abbott, AON, AON Re, Willis Towers Wattson, Eplus Mobilfunk, Mannesmann Mobilfunk, Roland Berger, and Mercer Management Consulting.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, Wolfgang was an independent sales consultant with Miller Heiman for over 20 years. He received his Economics degree from Ruhr-Universität Bochum. Wolfgang is currently based in Bünde, Deutschland.

"Johan's and Wolfgang's experience in the German market will allow us to deepen client relationships and continue to grow the business in Germany," said President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas. "They are recognized for coaching beyond the seminar room and are dedicated to making organizations more effective by helping salespeople improve their overall sales results through value-based selling. We look forward to a flourishing partnership."



About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associatesis the creator of the ValueSelling Framework, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com



