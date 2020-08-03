PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions, announced that it has entered into a master distributor agreement with Welotec, a leading distributor in Europe and an expert in industrial communication and automation expanding PCTEL's presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"I am very pleased that we are strengthening our strategic relationship with Welotec through their appointment as our Master Distributor for our antenna and test and measurement solutions not only in the European region, but also key Middle Eastern and African markets," said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's Chief Operating Officer. "Welotec is an experienced channel partner with deep knowledge of the Industrial IoT and Intelligent Transportation markets. This strategic relationship will increase our local presence in the region and the awareness of the PCTEL brand. Most importantly Welotec will bring a local team of experts to our customers, increasing the level of support and providing the best wireless solutions and services as well as reliable order fulfillment. I am excited about the opportunities to come," added Bharadwaj.

"Looking forward to many more years of successful cooperation with PCTEL. We are working together to constantly expand our competitive advantages, with the goal to offer our customers the best wireless communications solutions in the marketplace," said Jos Zenner, Welotec's CTO.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL is a registered of PCTEL, Inc. 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005068/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

Suzanne Cafferty

Vice President, Global Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(630) 339- 2107

public.relations@pctel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(817) 778-8339

Pkupper@threepa.com