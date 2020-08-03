Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC Launches Safe-Scan Contactless Infrared Temperature Scanners with Facial Recognition and Mask Compliance Features

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) Today announced the launch of the company's new "Safe-Scan" stand-alone infrared temperature scanning technology for use in complying with CDC standards for assisting the reopening of Schools, Churches, Gym's businesses, health and senior care facilities and government buildings during the current pandemic crisis.

The free-standing thermal temperature scanning models feature advanced engineered technology and are FCC certified scans for elevated temperature and mask compliance in less than one second. The scanner recognizes individuals passing by the device with or without masks and/or with an elevated body temperature at which time will emit an audio alert and red flashing light, while regular temperature scans receive an" Access Allowed" green light audio alert. The device recognizes the no mask alert and the "Please Wear a Mask" audio alert is voiced. The stand-alone devices are easily installed on a selection of desktop stands and pedestals in a matter of minutes while the advanced terminal gate scanner with controlled door access is available for more complex security requirements.

Typical scanner locations include entrances to School, Church, Gym, Theater, Sports Event, Office Building or Retail locations at the security desk, reception, and elevator doors entrances. The devices are additionally applicable for Metropolitan Transit vehicles, Trains, School Buses and more. Typically, wherever entry is needed this device can be easily positioned for a safer access.

This type of non-contact non-intrusive automatic thermal digital temperature detection technology allows over 40 people per minute to scan with 99% accuracy due to the highly accurate integrated facial recognition technology capability and helps ensure a more secure environment and is a much-needed technology for assisting reopening America Safely.

OPTEC is currently targeting both US and International markets including Municipalities, School Districts, Church Organizations and Houses of Worship, Gymnasium Chains, Shopping Malls, Retail Store, Restaurant and Hotels chains, Cruise Ship Lines and Governmental Agencies including Military applications. The products are currently available for delivery in the North America Regions and will be available for on-line purchase on the company's website later this week.

OPTEC Terminal Gate Temperature Scanner Video Link

https://optecuvc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Optec_Temperature_Scan_video.mp4

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

Additional Information Links about Ultra-Violet & UV-C Technology .

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8237137/Columbia-scientist-says-special-type-ultraviolet-light-secret-killing-coronavirus.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-york-city-subway-ultraviolet-light-coronavirus-mta/

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2020/05/19/mta-invests--1-million-in-uv-light-machines-to-clean-subways

https://abcnews.go.com/US/ultraviolet-light-zap-coronavirus-york-city-subways-buses/story?id=70770382

