Breast Pump Market to Rise at 4% CAGR Through 2030, Potential for Prevention of Covid-19 Transmission from Mother to Child to Increase Sales, Says Future Market Insights

A number of breast pump manufacturers have set up initiatives to convert stocks of automated breast pumps into ventilators, to help mitigate shortages arising during the coronavirus pandemic.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The breast pump market is anticipated to reflect a moderate 4% CAGR between the years 2020 and 2030. According to FMI, the coronavirus pandemic will create supply chain disruptions for manufacturers in the short term, as component production has been suspended in multiple countries. Breast pumps with automation technologies will gain substantial traction among new mothers for the foreseeable future.

"Favorable reimbursement and insurance facilities for breast pumps by many manufacturers is projected to boost demand. Further, manufacturers are also focusing on improving customer service and health plans for the child and mother, which will positively influence the breast pump market in the long term," says the FMI study.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5820

Breast Pump Market - Important Takeaways

Electric breast pumps are witnessing higher demand, aided by superior customization features, and reduced risk of contamination.

Hospital grade breast pumps are witnessing increased sales, owing to the higher number of births in hospitals, as compared to home settings.

North America is a major breast pump market owing to superior healthcare infrastructure and recent developments in favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada.

Breast Pump Market - Driving Factors

The massive rise in the number of working women around the globe is a key factor aiding the adoption of breast pumps.

Sustained increases in healthcare spending in developed economies, bolsters the sales of breast pump apparatuses.

Breast Pump Market - Leading Constraints

High costs of purchasing breast pumps limits adoption rates, particularly among low-income groups.

Many breast pump models are conspicuous, which coupled with social taboos on public breastfeeding hinder market growth.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic will hinder operations in breast pump production. In addition, as working women are increasingly operating from home, the demand for breast pumps during the crisis period is likely to go down. On the other hand, researchers are recommending the use of breast pumps for mothers who are coronavirus patients to minimize the risk of skin to skin transmission between mother and child from breastfeeding, which could provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5820

Competition Landscape

Some of the top players operating in the breast pump market are Medela LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands, and Pigeon Corporation among others.

Market players are emphasizing on new product launches, primarily focusing on the development of battery-powered, portable variants of breast pumps for both hospital and home settings.

For instance, Ameda has released its Mya Joy range of compact, hospital strength, portable breast pumps with the added functionality of integrated battery backup. Motif Medical has unveiled a duo double electric breast pump, aimed towards silent, inconspicuous application. Similarly, Willow has announced the release of a next gen, Bluetooth connected, automated breast pumps, for on-the-go use.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the breast pump market. The market is segmented in terms of product type (closed system breast pump, and open system breast pump), technology (electric and manual), and end user (home care and healthcare) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Request special price for this Report to our Sales Executive@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-5820

Explore Coverage of FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices Landscape

Clinical Trials Market: Find insights on the global clinical trials market with analysis of statistics, segments, players, influencers, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Microfluidics Market: FMI's report on the global microfluidics market provides insights on the market during 2016-2026. The study evaluates restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market: An analysis on the injectable drug delivery market with data on opportunities, growth levers, regional markets, restraints, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About FMI

FMI is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/breast-pump-market-122017

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/breast-pump-market-122017

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600026/Breast-Pump-Market-to-Rise-at-4-CAGR-Through-2030-Potential-for-Prevention-of-Covid-19-Transmission-from-Mother-to-Child-to-Increase-Sales-Says-Future-Market-Insights