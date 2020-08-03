Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 14:58
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 3

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 26,579,019 shares held in treasury, consists of 213,853,331 ordinary shares of 10p, each with one voting right.

The above figure of 213,853,331 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Company Secretary

3 August 2020

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.