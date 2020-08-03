Leading toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is pleased to announce strategic moves to enhance direct sales teams and bolster its supply chain in the key international markets of Spain, Italy and Mexico.

With a new distribution and logistics facility, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, JAKKS is well positioned to support its direct sales. By moving goods through Rotterdam, the largest gateway into Europe, JAKKS will be able to achieve increased economies of scale with centralized all-continental European distribution operations.

"It is great to have been able to implement these meaningful updates to our international sales capabilities, within a challenging landscape that has been painfully affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dan Cooney, EVP JAKKS International Division. "We have further established our ability to sell directly, as appropriate, while continuing to nurture and protect our very strong network of all-important distribution partners."

In addition to its European activities, and after many years of expanding direct selling efforts in Mexico, JAKKS' Mexico City office is now fully established to manage 100% of its direct sales in the market. This office will both enhance the operations and finance team in the Mexico City, as well as serve as a hub for all LATAM customer support, retailers and distributors.

JAKKS will continue to work with its key distributor partners worldwide to maximize sales opportunities for its broad multi-category portfolio of licensed brands, as well as products based on JAKKS' internal I.P.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, Real Workin' Buddies, Squish-Dee-Lish, XPV, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

