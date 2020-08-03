Immervision, the Montreal-based developer and licensor of patented, wide-angle optics and imaging technology, today announced its 2020 Smartphone Camera survey results in cooperation with Ad Hoc Research.

Amid confusing end-user comments on photos and videos and disagreement between phone makers on what has to be done, Immervision decided to investigate what end-user like or don't like from their phone's cameras. It revealed no smartphone brand, even the flagship brands, is performing well in consumers' experience in taking photos.

The survey included 1,557 consumers located in California, China and South Korea who selected pictures they preferred amongst 10 images for each of the four scenes comprising city landscape and people. Photos were taken on settings from the same angle and under the same environmental conditions. Results were based on region, age, gender. Data was collected February 20 March 5, 2020.

Ad Hoc Research said, "Our study showed that with current functionalities, none of the phones tested could adapt properly to all the scenes captured. Indeed, the user's preference varies according to the type of scene and the content photographed (people vs. static objects). For users to be more satisfied with one phone, there should be a better adjustment of camera specifications based on the scene, since a certain field of view or a standardized line correction is not appropriate in all contexts."

The smartphones getting the highest consumer praises were Sony Xperia 1, Google Pixel 4 XL and Vivo NEX 3 5G. No one phone performs well in all scenes.

"Adapting to the scene is paramount. End-users are clear; no smartphone performs well in photos in all contexts: poor face proportions, distorted buildings and statues are the norm," said Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Commercial Officer of Immervision. "The winners vary depending on the scene, which demonstrates the need for adaptive solution and not one fit for all to perfect the field of view and deliver better distortion correction."

Key takeaways:

Scene content determined optimal field of view

Preserving human face proportions is always more important than straight lines

Consumers want more field of view when they feel they are missing something in the picture

In building photography, straight lines are usually better than curves

In some specific conditions, distortion on a landmark can be forgiving and score high

Preferred distortion is dependent on the objects present and their location in a scene

Contact Immervision to view the entire report.

