High Impact, Low Cost Media Relations Made Possible for Tech Space With Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / ???As Americans rely more and more on consumer technology for work, entertainment, and communication during the ongoing global health pandemic, leading hardware manufacturers and software companies have made dedicated efforts to market their products, services, and company news across a variety of channels. As competing brands look to bolster their media and marketing communications efforts for the second half of Q3, Newswire is offering a helpful hand in the form of the Value Pack Guided Tour (VP GT).

"The importance of consistent marketing campaigns has been elevated, especially in the technology space," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "This industry powers the future, and right now, it is powering the new reality that we are all facing. We use technology to operate workspaces remotely, stay in contact with family members, and find new information about the ongoing crisis. This is the time for tech companies to ramp up their efforts and get in front of their target audiences."

Creating greater value with its flat-fee cost structure, the VP GT is designed to accelerate campaign production. With dedicated campaign management and an emphasis on targeted press release distribution, tech companies can begin to expand their branding and publicity efforts. Newswire's powerful platform provides CMOs and content managers with the opportunity to get their company news in front of the right industry media personnel.

"The ability to effectively launch media campaigns has proven to be very valuable to companies in the tech space," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "While businesses and consumers alike have been reliant on technology during this crisis, many tech companies are still feeling the effects of COVID-19's impact on the U.S. economy. With the flat-fee VP GT, companies who may be operating on a reduced budget can still find ways to promote their news to their target audience, which is a major benefit during a time like this."

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic seemingly approaching, tech companies have an opportunity during the summer season to implement high-impact campaigns that can resonate with consumers. By leveraging Newswire to help augment resources, tech companies can tap into the expertise of Newswire's Campaign Managers and establish themselves as authoritative leaders in their respective sub-industries.

Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour provides customers the ability to launch multiple campaigns with a flat pricing structure for high-value content distribution with unlimited words, multiple images and links for their press releases, which ultimately saves budget costs, limits staff resources, and helps achieve greater success.

If you are looking to deliver high-impact content through comprehensive campaigns at a reasonable cost, learn how Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour can help you by navigating to the program page.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Files

Newswire_Value_Pack_GT.pdf

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600038/High-Impact-Low-Cost-Media-Relations-Made-Possible-for-Tech-Space-With-Newswires-Value-Pack-Guided-Tour