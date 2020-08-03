ClareMedica Health Partners: ClareMedica Acquires Two Medicare Advantage Focused Primary Care Practices in Florida

Company Completes 5 Acquisitions in the Past 12 Months

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ("ClareMedica") one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the practices of Dr. Prabhavathi Viralam in Palm Beach Gardens and the practice of Dr. Todd K. Rosenthal in Tampa.

Commenting on the transactions, Roberto L. Palenzuela, the chief executive officer of ClareMedica stated, "We are delighted to welcome Drs. Viralam and Rosenthal and their respective teams to the ClareMedica family. They join a growing group of practices under the ClareMedica umbrella who have come to enjoy the benefits and resources afforded to practitioners in our group as they seek to deliver better care and services to their patients."

Palenzuela continued, "The acquisition of Dr. Rosenthal's practice builds on our increasing presence in the central Florida area and geographically complements the three Tampa practices we acquired in 2019. In combination with our growing network of affiliated physician practices in the region, we can now offer residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, and Pasco counties greater access and a broader choice when it comes to the delivery of better primary care. Additionally, as a premier provider partner to virtually every major insurance plan in the state, our patients also have the ability to choose an insurance plan that meets their specific needs without having to change doctors."

"The acquisition of Dr. Viralam's Gardens Family Practice serves to augment our Palm Beach Gardens center and brings the total number of providers in this office to 6. Being part of the ClareMedica team allows Dr. Viralam the opportunity to provide her patients with continuity of care and access to a group of providers who take a team approach to making sure patients receive the best care possible. In combination with our Palmetto Bay and South Miami practices, as well as our affiliate provider network in the region, we now offer access to care in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Martin, and St. Lucie counties. We expect to expand our network during this calendar year by acquiring additional practices in strategic areas throughout the state and by adding to our network of quality and service-focused affiliated providers," Palenzuela concluded.

About ClareMedica Health Partners

ClareMedica is a growing health care company that provides and coordinates comprehensive health care services for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other customers through a network of employed and affiliated physicians. We deliver accountable care for all health care stakeholders by employing a patient-centric care model that adds value and provides solutions for a changing health care industry. With locations in Miami, Palm Beach, and Tampa, our health care network has over 100 providers and continues to grow. To learn more about ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC, please visit the company's website at www.claremedica.com.

CONTACT:

Al Palombo

Chief Marketing Officer

ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC

(786) 758-3133

albert@claremedica.com

SOURCE: ClareMedica Health Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600033/ClareMedica-Acquires-Two-Medicare-Advantage-Focused-Primary-Care-Practices-in-Florida