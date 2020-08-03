Nasdaq Riga on August 3, 2020 decided to admit for trading SIA DelfinGroup bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of August 11, 2020. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA DelfinGroup Issuer's short name EXPC Securities ISIN code LV0000802379 Securities maturity date 25.11.2022 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 5 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 14% Coupon payments Every month on 25th date Orderbook short name EXPC140022FA Terms of the bond issue are published here. SIA DelfinGroup Company description published on March 13, 2018 is available here*. *Please note that on February 4, 2020, name of SIA ExpressCredit was changed to SIA DelfinGroup. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.