Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTC Pink: TRXXF) ("the Company"), a company that controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. CEO of the Company, David Suda, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Gold Terra is a junior exploration play in the mineral industry," explained Suda. "We're looking for gold," added Suda, noting the increasing value of gold. "This company, with its current management team and the assets that we have and the jurisdiction that we are in and the fact that we're right next to infrastructure, was built for the kind of gold market that we're in," he continued. "It's a very prolific zone that we're in and we're very excited to be funded and getting drilling again here in mid-August."

Jolly then noted that the Company was previously operating under 'TerraX Minerals, Inc.', and asked about the recent name change to 'Gold Terra Resource Corporation'. Suda shared that the Company's new name is more direct in regards to their primary focus: gold.

"What are your plans for drilling this summer and are you fully funded?" asked Jolly. "Our plans are to drill about 10,000 meters and we are fully funded," said Suda, adding that the Company will be starting their 2020 program by drilling 7 holes into a high-grade target. "This target has been drilled in the past," said Suda when discussing its history of impressive gold intersections. "Those drill holes were quite shallow, so they behoove us now to drill deeper and look for the opportunity to increase the size of this deposit significantly."

The conversation then turned to the Company's positioning near Campbell Shear. "Campbell Shear is effectively a geological structure," explained Suda, adding that the mine has proven to be a prolific gold producer and is now the primary focus for the Company's 2020 drilling program. "The Campbell Shear target is definitely the apple of our eye right now, and again it's partly due to the tenacity and the passion that Gerald brings to the project," said Suda, speaking of the Company's Executive Chairman, Gerald Panneton.

"Why should investors take notice of your company now?" asked Jolly. "We've got all-time highs of gold and the set-up of our company is perfect. We've just got everything in focus, we're well funded with $7.5 million in the bank, and ready to drill for high-grade," said Suda. "We're just about to go and do something that we believe could be very significant, and what better time to take note of a company than when it's just about to do something great."

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 790 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Company's plan to start a fully-funded 10,000 metre drilling program in mid-August 2020, the Company's confidence in the potential to expand the Crestaurum deposit along strike and at depth and the potential of a discovery along the Campbell Shear structure, and the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent MD&A and annual information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

