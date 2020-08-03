Personal Care Ingredients Market to Garner $14.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Improvement in standard of living of people and surge in awareness regarding multi-purpose products propel the growth of the global personal care ingredients market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Source (Natural Ingredients and Synthetic Ingredients), Ingredient Type (Rheology Control Agents, Emollients, UV Absorbers, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Antimicrobials, Hair Fixative Polymers, and Conditioning Polymers), and Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Toiletries, Makeup, Fragrances, and Oral Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027." According to the report, the global personal care ingredients industry $10.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and opportunities:

Improvement in standard of living of people and surge in awareness regarding multi-purpose products propel the growth of the global personal care ingredients market. However, strict government regulations and side effects related to chemical-based products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, launch of innovative skincare products and increase in health awareness create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4333

Covid-19 Scenario

There has been a major impact on consumer spending due to the economic crisis that occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This would affect purchasing decisions of hair care, skincare, and makeup products.

Personal care ingredients such as surfactants that are used in hand sanitizers and soaps have experienced a significant demand as production activities for these products have been accelerated to meet the increasing demand.

Disruption in the supply chain due to lockdown has impacted the revenue streams as ingredients that have been used as raw materials for beauty products could not reach manufacturing facilities.

The synthetic ingredients segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

Based on source, the synthetic ingredients segment contributed to the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for skincare and other personal care products from developing countries. However, the natural ingredients segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to preference of consumers toward organic products.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Personal Care Ingredients Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4333?reqfor=covid

The surfactants segment to maintain the dominant share throughout the forecast period:

Based on ingredient type, the surfactants segment held the highest market share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is projected to maintain the dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for anti-aging products from middle-aged & geriatric population and varying beauty trends. However, the rheology control agents segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to its usage as thickeners in make-up products, skincare creams, foundations, and toiletries.

North America to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2027:

Based on region, North America contributed for the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share of the global personal care ingredients market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for products suitable for specific purposes and rise in spending on personal care and hygiene. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in urbanization in developing economies such as China, Japan, and India.

Market players grabbing the largest pie

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (The Lubrizol Corporation)

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

DOW, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

J.M. Huber Corporation

KCC Corporation (Momentive Performance Materials)

Solvay S.A.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4333

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Salicylic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Silicone Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Surfactants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg