Conair Corporation: COVID-19 HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

Covid Preventive Maintenance Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Conair Corporation, (OTC PINK:CNGA) is pleased to announce its initial Indoor air quality product named "THE HERCULES." "THE HERCULES" is not a cure to COVID - 19, but, is the first of many continual phases of additional preventive maintenance on air conditioning systems in order to substantially cut down on this problem.

"THE HERCULES," is an initial fresh air/indoor air quality program designed and constructed & customized for each and every individual and their air conditioning system. We, at Conair, have agreed that indoor air quality and its upkeep will not go away any time soon. The program that is being offered starts with an initial analysis through best case solutions, with many options throughout.

The procedure is very comprehensive. HERCULES ,will be customized for each individual customer and their fresh air systems. Following the completion of "THE HERCULES" program, The owner will receive a letter of certification of all work performed.

  1. Initial system analysis
  2. Thoroughly analyze fan power for necessary static pressure
  3. Replace air filters with hospital grade Merv-13 filters
  4. Thoroughly clean interior duct and sanitatize the same
  5. Access door cut-ins as needed
  6. Remove, clean and sanitize all air outlets
  7. Investigate access for UV lighting into duct work or existing system
  8. Test and balance air systems for new air flow and adjust as necessary
  9. Start up of contracted systems and check for their proper operation
  10. Finalize air purification process with scented purifier

THIS IS NOT A CURE OR LICENSE

THIS IS A GREAT START FOR MORE COVID - 19 PROTECTION AIR PURIFIERS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE

Call/email Barry Stransky or any of the following Conair Group experts for details: 1 833 CONAIR1.

barry@theconairgroup.com
david@theconairgroup.com
jonathan@theconairgroup.com
mark@theconairgroup.com
paul@theconairgroup.com
www.theconairgroup.com
www.conairhvacfranchise.com

ENGINEERING SALES INSTALLATION SERVICE

SOURCE: Conair Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600031/COVID-19-HVAC-Preventive-Maintenance-Program

